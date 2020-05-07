European Commission to Help European Countries Speed Up Recognition of Medical Qualifications Amid Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Commission (EC) on Thursday issued guidance for EU member states to help speed up the recognition of medical personnel's qualifications due to shortages of health workers caused by the pandemic

"The coronavirus crisis has put an incredible strain on all countries' health systems and created shortages of qualified health workers around Europe. Today we're helping Member States to make better use of the existing rules to recognise health workers' qualifications and help them perform their duties where and when needed," Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton was quoted as saying in the EC press release published on the website.

The guidance also includes information on the minimum requirements for health care workers and patients' safety.

The European Union has strict rules and high standards governing the procedures for confirming the medical personnel's professional qualifications. At the same time, medical schools were closed due to the pandemic, which jeopardized the completion of studies, final tests and receiving of diplomas this year.

As of Thursday, nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom, including more than 146,000 deaths, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.