European Commission To Investigate Possible Anti-Competitive Behavior In Energy Market

European Commission to Investigate Possible Anti-Competitive Behavior in Energy Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it plans to investigate possible anti-competitive behavior in the energy market.

"Immediate measures to protect consumers and businesses: ... investigate possible anti-competitive behaviour in the energy market and ask the European Securities and Markets Authority to further enhance monitoring of developments in the carbon market," the commission said in a press release.

