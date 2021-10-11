European Commission to Issue Payment Request for Poland for Failure to Close Turow Mine

The European Commission will issue a payment request for Poland to urge it to pay a penalty for the failure to close the Turow coal mine on the Czech border despite Prague's concerns that it drains groundwater, commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Monday

The European Court of Justice ruled earlier this fall that Poland must pay 500,000 Euros ($577,962) daily for ignoring a previous court ruling to cease Turow coal mine operation. Poland vowed to keep the mine open not to put the national energy security at risk.

"The commission will have to issue a payment request, which calls on Poland to pay the penalty that is due, but I don't have any information when this will be done," Ujvari said at a briefing.