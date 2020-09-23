European Commission to Present New Pact on Migration, Asylum

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to unveil the long-awaited pact on migration and asylum on Wednesday.

According to the European Commission head, the new pact will be based on a "human and humane approach" and make a clear distinction between those who have the right to stay in Europe and those who have not.

The new policy is also expected to include measures to fight smugglers, strengthen external borders and create legal pathways.

Von der Leyen was scheduled to present the long-delayed migration pact on September 30, but the recent blaze that destroyed the largest camp on the Greek island of Lesbos added urgency to the policy announcement.