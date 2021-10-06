European Commission to Propose Measures to Respond to Energy Crisis on Oct 13 - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The European Commission will propose medium and long-term measures to respond to a crisis in the energy sector on October 13, the commission's president, Ursula Von der Leyen, said on Wednesday.

"We will have a communication with the Commission next Wednesday at the college of the Commissioners in preparation for debate in the council so that we look on the national measures that are possible but we will also look at medium and long term possible action on the European level," Von der Leyen during the EU-Western Balkans Summit press conference in Slovenia.