European Commission to Propose Measures to Reduce Energy Prices in EU on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The European Commission will propose on Wednesday a number of measures in the energy sector, the price limit for the purchase of Russian pipeline gas requires further study, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said at a plenary session of the European Parliament.

"Tomorrow we will be bringing forward a proposal," she said.

Simson named the measures that will be contained in this proposal. These included setting a mandatory peak-hour electricity consumption target, revenue caps for low-cost electricity companies, and contributions from oil, gas and coal companies that are also making "huge windfall profits" amid high prices, she said.