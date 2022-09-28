UrduPoint.com

European Commission To Propose New Sanctions Against Russia On Wednesday - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 11:40 AM

European Commission to Propose New Sanctions Against Russia on Wednesday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The European Commission will propose on Wednesday a new package of sanctions against Russia, including the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil, Politico reported, citing sources.

The EU body will inform the ambassadors of the EU countries about a new package of sanctions at about 14:30 local time (12:30).

At the same time, the bloc plans to ease some of its sanctions, lifting the ban on the export of fertilizers, cement and other products from Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Same Price From

Recent Stories

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

17 minutes ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

2 hours ago
 UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

11 hours ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.