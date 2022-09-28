European Commission to Propose New Sanctions Against Russia on Wednesday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The European Commission will propose on Wednesday a new package of sanctions against Russia, including the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil, Politico reported, citing sources.

The EU body will inform the ambassadors of the EU countries about a new package of sanctions at about 14:30 local time (12:30).

At the same time, the bloc plans to ease some of its sanctions, lifting the ban on the export of fertilizers, cement and other products from Russia.