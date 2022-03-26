European Commission to Receive Mandate for Common Energy Purchases - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The European Commission has received a mandate for common energy purchases, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"We gave the European Commission the power to regulate various instruments in the energy market, especially regarding the price limits. For the first time, it has been decided that the European Commission will receive a mandate to make general purchases of energy," Macron said after the EU summit.