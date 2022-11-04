European Commission to Reiterate Call on COP27 Countries to Decrease Carbon Emissions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union will reiterate its call on countries participants to the COP27 climate conference to respect their prior commitments and take concrete and urgent action against greenhouse gas emissions, the European Commission said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The European Union will reiterate its call on countries participants to the COP27 climate conference to respect their prior commitments and take concrete and urgent action against greenhouse gas emissions, the European Commission said on Friday.

The COP27 conference will take place in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.

"At the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference starting this weekend in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the Commission will call on all Parties to take urgent action to bring down greenhouse gas emissions and respect the commitments they made under the Paris Agreement and in the Glasgow Climate Pact adopted last year at COP26," a statement read.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will represent the Commission at the summit from November 7-8. Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius, and Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski will also participate at COP27.

"(Von der Leyen) will deliver the EU Joint Statement at a Plenary Session with the President of the European Council. She will also take part in a number of events and sign bilateral declarations with several partners, with a particular focus on forest and climate partnerships and on the clean energy transition," the statement added.

The EU will work with developed countries to increase their climate finance contributions in order to meet the annual $100 billion target, the statement said.

The COP26 was held in Glasgow last November. All UN-championed COP conferences aim to work out meaningful commitments by countries to fulfill targets set by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emission reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming, and climate finance.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, 194 countries agreed to contribute to keeping average global temperature change below 2 degrees Celsius and as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level by the end of the century.