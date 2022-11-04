UrduPoint.com

European Commission To Reiterate Call On COP27 Countries To Decrease Carbon Emissions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 08:04 PM

European Commission to Reiterate Call on COP27 Countries to Decrease Carbon Emissions

The European Union will reiterate its call on countries participants to the COP27 climate conference to respect their prior commitments and take concrete and urgent action against greenhouse gas emissions, the European Commission said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The European Union will reiterate its call on countries participants to the COP27 climate conference to respect their prior commitments and take concrete and urgent action against greenhouse gas emissions, the European Commission said on Friday.

The COP27 conference will take place in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.

"At the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference starting this weekend in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the Commission will call on all Parties to take urgent action to bring down greenhouse gas emissions and respect the commitments they made under the Paris Agreement and in the Glasgow Climate Pact adopted last year at COP26," a statement read.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will represent the Commission at the summit from November 7-8. Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius, and Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski will also participate at COP27.

"(Von der Leyen) will deliver the EU Joint Statement at a Plenary Session with the President of the European Council. She will also take part in a number of events and sign bilateral declarations with several partners, with a particular focus on forest and climate partnerships and on the clean energy transition," the statement added.

The EU will work with developed countries to increase their climate finance contributions in order to meet the annual $100 billion target, the statement said.

The COP26 was held in Glasgow last November. All UN-championed COP conferences aim to work out meaningful commitments by countries to fulfill targets set by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emission reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming, and climate finance.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, 194 countries agreed to contribute to keeping average global temperature change below 2 degrees Celsius and as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level by the end of the century.

Related Topics

Century United Nations Egypt Agriculture European Union Paris Glasgow Colombian Peso November Gas 2015 All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

G7 Countries Call for Extension of Grain Deal - Jo ..

G7 Countries Call for Extension of Grain Deal - Joint Statement

1 minute ago
 Germany warns climate protesters against breaking ..

Germany warns climate protesters against breaking law

1 minute ago
 French Industrial Production Output Down 0.8% in S ..

French Industrial Production Output Down 0.8% in September - Insee

1 minute ago
 Putin Congratulates Russians on Day of National Un ..

Putin Congratulates Russians on Day of National Unity

8 minutes ago
 Twitter Employees Launch Class-Action Suit Against ..

Twitter Employees Launch Class-Action Suit Against Twitter After Mass Layoffs - ..

8 minutes ago
 G7 Countries Vow to Complete Introduction of Price ..

G7 Countries Vow to Complete Introduction of Price Cap on Russian Oil in Coming ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.