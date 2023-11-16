Open Menu

European Commission To Renew Use Of Controversial Herbicide

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

European Commission to renew use of controversial herbicide

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The European Commission said Thursday it will allow the use of the controversial herbicide glyphosate for 10 years after EU states failed to reach an agreement on its renewal.

Glyphosate is one of the most widely used weedkillers in the world but critics point to evidence that says it may cause cancer and constitutes a risk to biodiversity.

The previous European Union authorisation expired in December 2022 but was extended by a year pending a scientific study of the herbicide.

The European food Safety Authority (EFSA) in July said it had not found "any critical areas of concern" preventing glyphosate from being reauthorised, sparking a backlash from environmental groups.

The European Commission subsequently proposed its renewal but it failed to secure a majority in a vote of the 27 EU member states on Thursday.

The EU's executive arm said in a statement that the absence of a required majority meant that it was "obliged" to make a decision before the current authorisation expires on December 15.

The commission said that it "will now proceed with the renewal of the approval of glyphosate for a period of 10 years, subject to certain new conditions and restrictions."

alm/lth/ach

Related Topics

World Vote European Union May July December Cancer From Agreement Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongsi ..

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa opts to bat first against Aus ..

2 hours ago
 Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's ..

Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's T20I Role

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

16 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

16 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

16 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

16 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

16 hours ago

More Stories From World