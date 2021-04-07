European Commission to Spend $146Mln on Urgent Research Into Coronavirus Variants

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:58 PM

The European Commission has announced Wednesday its plans to allocate 123 million euros (about $146 million) for research and innovation to combat the threat of coronavirus variants

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The European Commission has announced Wednesday its plans to allocate 123 million Euros (about $146 million) for research and innovation to combat the threat of coronavirus variants.

"The Commission is mobilising 123 million from Horizon Europe, the new EU research and innovation programme, for urgent research into coronavirus variants," the official release said.

According to Mariya Gabriel, European commissioner for innovation, this decision is part of EU's larger efforts to fight the pandemic and mitigate the risks associated with the emergence of coronavirus variants in line with European bio-defense preparedness plan.

"We must use our combined strength to be prepared for the future, starting from the early detection of the variants to the organisation and coordination of clinical trials for new vaccines and treatments, while ensuring correct data collection and sharing at all stages," she stressed in the statement.

The funding will go toward the creation of large scale COVID-19 networks, including beyond Europe's borders, the development of promising drugs and vaccines against the virus, as well as the support of research infrastructures to speed up data sharing.

Earlier in March, European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides stated that Brussels would invest another 200 million euros to help the EU member states improve diagnostics of new COVID-19 variants and boost the production of vaccines against them.

