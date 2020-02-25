European Commission To Start Talks With UK On Post-Brexit Partnership In Early March
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:08 PM
The European Union and the United Kingdom will start their talks on cooperation after Brexit early next month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday
Earlier in the day, the Council of the EU adopted a mandate, authorizing the start of the talks and charging the European Commission with serving as the EU's negotiator.
"Mandate approved. Ready to go. Negotiations with the #UK will begin the week of 2nd March. We stand ready to build a close, ambitious partnership with the UK. This is good for people, good for business," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.