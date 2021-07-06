UrduPoint.com
European Commission To Study Whether Russia's New Wine Law Violates WTO Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:33 PM

The European Commission is very concerned about Russia's new law amending wine and spirits legislation and will study whether it violates the World Trade Organization's (WTO) rules, the commission's spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday

"While our assessment of the effects of this law is ongoing, it is clear that the law may have a significant impact on EU wine and spirits exports to the Russian Federation.

In particular, it conspicuously ignores protected Geographical Indications and appellations of origin of the EU. We will voice our objections at all relevant levels," the spokesperson said.

The commission also takes note of the industry's call to halt exports to Russia, he said.

"The European Commission is evaluating whether this law infringes the commitments of the Russian Federation to the WTO and reserves its right to take the necessary steps to remedy this," he added.

