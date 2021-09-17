European Commission to Submit Bill on Media Freedom by October - Von Der Leyen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The European Commission is set to come up with a draft law protecting freedom of the media by October, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"Towards the next month we will come forward with a media freedom act to make sure that the independence of the media is also secured," von der Leyen told a press conference in Malta.

The European Commission is developing various recommendations and draft laws for the European Union, which are later to be approved by the European Council and the European Parliament.

On Wednesday, von der Leyen said the European Commission was working on a special program to ensure protection of journalists and media.