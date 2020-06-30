UrduPoint.com
European Commission To Summon Venezuelan Ambassador To EU Due To Expulsion Of EU Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:11 PM

European Commission to Summon Venezuelan Ambassador to EU Due to Expulsion of EU Envoy

Venezuela's ambassador to the European Union will be summoned to the European Commission later on Tuesday in connection with the EU envoy's expulsion from Caracas, Virginie Battu-Henriksson, a spokesperson for the commission, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Venezuela's ambassador to the European Union will be summoned to the European Commission later on Tuesday in connection with the EU envoy's expulsion from Caracas, Virginie Battu-Henriksson, a spokesperson for the commission, said.

Earlier in the day, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the head of the EU mission, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, must leave the country after the EU's decision to strengthen sanctions against Caracas.

"The EU and its member states are currently reflecting on what those measures could be and are closely monitoring the developments underway in Venezuela. We have called the ambassador ... to the European Commission today for a meeting. Following that meeting, we will be able to give you clear indications on what measures would be taken," Battu-Henriksson said at a briefing.

