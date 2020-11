European Commission to Unveil New Anti-Terrorism Program on December 9 - Von Der Leyen

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Commission will present its new anti-terrorism program on December 9, president of the commission Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The European Commission will present its new anti-terrorism program on December 9, president of the commission Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.

"On December 9, we will present the anti-terrorism program," von der Leyen told a press conference.