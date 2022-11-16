European Commission Urges Admission of Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia Into Schengen Area

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The European Commission is calling for the early admission of Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia into the Schengen area, since the three member-states have proved their readiness by fulfilling all the necessary requirements, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The time has come to allow Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to become full Schengen members, as is their right. Continued delays in doing so risks alienating citizens of these countries unduly and at a time when Europe needs to be knitting closer together. An enlarged Schengen area will make the EU stronger, internally and on the global stage," Vice-President of the Commission Margaritis Schinas said, as quoted by the press release.

The statement added that expansion of the Schengen area will make the European Union "safer, more prosperous and more attractive."

The Justice and Home Affairs Council will vote on the admission of the three countries into the Schengen area on December 8.

On October 18, the European Parliament approved Romania and Bulgaria joining the Schengen area. On November 10, the parliament adopted a resolution for the admission of Croatia.