UrduPoint.com

European Commission Urges Admission Of Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia Into Schengen Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

European Commission Urges Admission of Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia Into Schengen Area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The European Commission is calling for the early admission of Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia into the Schengen area, since the three member-states have proved their readiness by fulfilling all the necessary requirements, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The time has come to allow Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to become full Schengen members, as is their right. Continued delays in doing so risks alienating citizens of these countries unduly and at a time when Europe needs to be knitting closer together. An enlarged Schengen area will make the EU stronger, internally and on the global stage," Vice-President of the Commission Margaritis Schinas said, as quoted by the press release.

The statement added that expansion of the Schengen area will make the European Union "safer, more prosperous and more attractive."

The Justice and Home Affairs Council will vote on the admission of the three countries into the Schengen area on December 8.

On October 18, the European Parliament approved Romania and Bulgaria joining the Schengen area. On November 10, the parliament adopted a resolution for the admission of Croatia.

Related Topics

Resolution Europe Parliament Vote European Union Bulgaria Romania Croatia October November December All

Recent Stories

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

17 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, ..

Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, Zahoor

22 minutes ago
 PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

3 hours ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

4 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.