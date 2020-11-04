European Commission Urges EU Leaders to Wait for Official US Election Results

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) European Commission Chief spokesman Eric Mamer on Wednesday urged the EU leaders to wait for the official results of the US presidential election after Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa congratulated incumbent President Donald Trump for winning the race.

"We will abide by whatever announcement is forthcoming officially by the relevant U.S. authorities, and we think that everybody should do likewise," Mamer said, as cited in the Politico news portal, adding that diverging comments "are the responsibility of each person concerned."

Earlier on Wednesday, Jansa claimed that Trump had secured his presidency for the next four years.

"It's pretty clear that American people have elected @realDonaldTrump @Mike_Pence for #4moreyears. More delays and facts denying from #MSM, bigger the final triumph for #POTUS. Congratulations @GOP for strong results across the #US @idualliance," the Slovenian prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The vote count in the United States is still underway. As of 12:30 GMT, Democrat candidate Joe Biden is in the lead with 238 electoral votes to 213 electoral votes for Trump, as reported by the Fox News broadcaster.