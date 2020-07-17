UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Urges Member States To Protect Seasonal Workers Amid Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:07 AM

European Commission Urges Member States to Protect Seasonal Workers Amid Pandemic

The EU's executive branch, the European Commission, released a series of guidelines to member states and interstate agencies to mandate and protect seasonal workers in the context of the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The EU's executive branch, the European Commission, released a series of guidelines to member states and interstate agencies to mandate and protect seasonal workers in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report released on Thursday, the pandemic has shown how dependent the European agricultural economy is on seasonal workers and just how vulnerable they are to workplace exploitation, decreased social guarantees and sanitary protections.

"Each year, hundreds of thousands of seasonal workers help to underpin hugely important sectors of the EU's economy, such as food and agriculture. The coronavirus pandemic has shone a light on the challenging living and working conditions they face. This has to be addressed. Our guidelines are a wake-up call to Member States and companies to ensure they are fulfilling their duties to protect indispensable, yet vulnerable, workers," Nicolas Schmit, the Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, was quoted as saying in the report.

The commission called on member states to take measures to improve living and working conditions, raise awareness of the EU occupational standards, increase field inspections and provide guidance to smaller companies that hire seasonal workers.

The guideline the EU recommended for itself was to conduct a study on the scale of migrant workers in the bloc, survey high-risk occupations for safety standards and coordinate action between member states.

The commission reiterated the fact that seasonal worker protection rules applied to workers both from within and outside the EU.

European nations, including the United Kingdom, have long relied on migrant workers to harvest crops for key industries. Many EU nations set up special rules for migrant workers to enter even when borders were largely closed.

Related Topics

Agriculture United Kingdom From Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to o ..

26 minutes ago

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.