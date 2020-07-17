European Commission Urges Member States to Protect Seasonal Workers Amid Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The EU's executive branch, the European Commission, released a series of guidelines to member states and interstate agencies to mandate and protect seasonal workers in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report released on Thursday, the pandemic has shown how dependent the European agricultural economy is on seasonal workers and just how vulnerable they are to workplace exploitation, decreased social guarantees and sanitary protections.

"Each year, hundreds of thousands of seasonal workers help to underpin hugely important sectors of the EU's economy, such as food and agriculture. The coronavirus pandemic has shone a light on the challenging living and working conditions they face. This has to be addressed. Our guidelines are a wake-up call to Member States and companies to ensure they are fulfilling their duties to protect indispensable, yet vulnerable, workers," Nicolas Schmit, the Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, was quoted as saying in the report.

The commission called on member states to take measures to improve living and working conditions, raise awareness of the EU occupational standards, increase field inspections and provide guidance to smaller companies that hire seasonal workers.

The guideline the EU recommended for itself was to conduct a study on the scale of migrant workers in the bloc, survey high-risk occupations for safety standards and coordinate action between member states.

The commission reiterated the fact that seasonal worker protection rules applied to workers both from within and outside the EU.

European nations, including the United Kingdom, have long relied on migrant workers to harvest crops for key industries. Many EU nations set up special rules for migrant workers to enter even when borders were largely closed.