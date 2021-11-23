UrduPoint.com

European Commission Vows To Create Tools To Combat Use Of People For Political Purposes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:28 PM

European Commission Vows to Create Tools to Combat Use of People for Political Purposes

The European Commission said on Tuesday it proposed to create a legal framework in the EU to counter the use of migrants for political purposes

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The European Commission said on Tuesday it proposed to create a legal framework in the EU to counter the use of migrants for political purposes.

"As part of the European Union's united response to state-sponsored instrumentalisation of people at the EU's external border with Belarus, the Commission and High Representative propose today measures to prevent and restrict the activities of transport operators that engage in or facilitate smuggling or trafficking of people into the EU. This will add a new instrument to the EU's toolbox for supporting Member States affected by such hybrid attacks," the commission said.

"To ensure that the EU has the appropriate tools in place to combat the instrumentalisation of people for political purposes, the Commission is proposing a new legal framework allowing the EU to adopt targeted measures against transport operators of any mode of transport (land, air, inland waterways and sea), that engage in or facilitate smuggling or trafficking of people into the European Union," it also said.

The proposals include the restriction of activities, suspension of licenses, suspension of permits for refueling, maintenance, stops, transit and overflight over the EU territory. Specific measures will be proportionate and will be determined on a case-by-case basis, the commission said.

Related Topics

European Union Belarus Border

Recent Stories

Russia, African Union Call for Urgent Ceasefire in ..

Russia, African Union Call for Urgent Ceasefire in Ethiopia - Russian Foreign Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab Assembly passes three bills, two resolution ..

Punjab Assembly passes three bills, two resolutions

1 minute ago
 Coalition Agreement on New German Government May B ..

Coalition Agreement on New German Government May Be Presented on November 24 - R ..

1 minute ago
 PDM destined to fail: Farrukh Habib

PDM destined to fail: Farrukh Habib

1 minute ago
 Fire erupts in Rawalpindi Sasta Bazar

Fire erupts in Rawalpindi Sasta Bazar

12 minutes ago
 NATO Concerned About Divisive Rhetoric of Bosnian ..

NATO Concerned About Divisive Rhetoric of Bosnian Serb Politician Dodik -Secreta ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.