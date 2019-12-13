European Commission Wants Zero Tariffs In Trade With UK After Brexit - Von Der Leyen
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:15 PM
The European Commission wants zero tariffs and quotas in trade with the United Kingdom after its withdrawal from the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, as the UK Conservative party appears to win the general election, making Brexit more likely
"We aim at zero tariffs, zero quotas and zero dumping," von der Leyen said at a press conference.