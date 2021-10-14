European Commission Warns It Can Revive Negotiations on Lebanon Sanctions If Needed

The European Union is closely monitoring developments in Lebanon following the deadly shooting attack in Beirut and is ready to revive the discussion on sanctions if necessary, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The European Union is closely monitoring developments in Lebanon following the deadly shooting attack in Beirut and is ready to revive the discussion on sanctions if necessary, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

"The EU is watching very closely what is going on in Lebanon and who behaves how in this situation, and if needed, the discussion will be revived about the need to put sanctions on the table. Anything is possible if the member states agree," Stano said at a briefing.