European Commission Welcomes AstraZeneca Applying For Covid Vaccine Registration In EU

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:06 PM

European Commission Welcomes AstraZeneca Applying for Covid Vaccine Registration in EU

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday welcomed the news of UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca applying for conditional marketing authorization in the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday welcomed the news of UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca applying for conditional marketing authorization in the European Union.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said earlier in the day it had received an application from AstraZeneca. The EMA has already approved Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines.

"Good news! @AstraZeneca has applied to @EMA_News to have its vaccine authorised in the EU. @EMA_News will assess the vaccine's safety & efficacy. Once the vaccine receives a positive scientific opinion, we will work full speed to authorise its use in Europe," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

More Stories From World

