UrduPoint.com

European Commission Welcomes REPowerEU Political Agreement To Boost EU's Energy Resilience

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 01:10 PM

European Commission Welcomes REPowerEU Political Agreement to Boost EU's Energy Resilience

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday welcomed a political agreement on the European Union's REPowerEU energy transformation plan amid the bloc's efforts to phase out Russian energy.

"I welcome the political agreement on #REPowerEU. As Europe is turning its back on Russian gas, #REPowerEU is our plan for securing a clean energy future. This agreement unlocks significant resources to roll out our plan, for the benefit of the whole EU," von der Leyen tweeted.

The REPowerEU plan's key objectives include increasing the EU's energy system resilience, security and sustainability via a decrease of dependence on fossil fuels and diversification of energy supplies, as well as boosting the introduction of renewables, energy efficiency and energy storage capacity, according to a press release published by the Council of the EU.

The list of new measures will include, among other things, boosting energy efficiency in buildings and critical energy infrastructure, decarbonizing industry, improving energy infrastructure and facilities to meet immediate security of supply needs for gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), enabling supply diversification, addressing energy poverty, supporting electricity shortage and others, the press release read.

The REPowerEU initiative was launched in May as a tool to facilitate Europe's disengagement with Russian energy as part of sanctions against Moscow for sending troops to Ukraine. According to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which accounts for 45% of the bloc's imports and 40% of its total consumption.

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union May Gas From Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

5 minutes ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

5 minutes ago
 Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia serie ..

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia series and ICC Women's T20 World Cu ..

40 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to revive economy: Ishaq Dar

Govt making efforts to revive economy: Ishaq Dar

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ism ..

Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ismail

1 hour ago
 FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.