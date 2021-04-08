(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The European Commission has no plans to reject its common vaccine strategy in light of Germany's intention to purchase Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 independently, commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Thursday.

Germany's Bavaria signed a preliminary contract to get 2.5 million Sputnik V doses once the vaccine is approved by the European Union. Earlier in the day, German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that the country would hold bilateral negotiations with Russia on the timeframe and volume of potential vaccine supplies.

"There may be different approaches, we have a European vaccine strategy which is based on negotiations with a number of businesses companies which have been identified. The fact that member states may decide to purchase vaccines from other manufacturers ... and that has already been a case with for example Hungary, that does not mean the end of the European strategy. These are two different things. And therefore reply to your last question is clear ” no," Mamer said at a briefing.