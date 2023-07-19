Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 11:47 PM

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The European Commission is working on increasing exports of Ukrainian grain by land via territory of member states of the European Union and Moldova, a spokesperson told Ria Novosti when asked about the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Last year, the commission launched Solidarity Lanes to help Ukraine export its agricultural goods. This practice led to logistics issues and resulted in overproduction of agriculture products in Ukraine-neighboring EU countries.

"The European Commission is working very intensively with the five frontline (Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia) Members States, Ukraine and Moldova to solve logistical problems and increase the capacity of the Solidarity Lanes," the spokesperson said.

The commission is working on this issue through the coordination platform led by it's Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, measures against Ukrainian grain imposed by several EU countries are not import restrictions as wheat, maize and other products "originating in Ukraine" can be imported into any EU countries.

"These temporary and targeted measures were adopted due to logistical bottlenecks concerning these products in the five frontline Member States," the spokesperson said.

