European Commission Working With Member States on COVID-19 Vaccination Plans - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The European Commission continues to work with the EU member states to develop COVID-19 vaccination programs, the commission's spokesman, Stefan de Keersmaecker, said on Monday.

In mid-October, the commission called on the member states to develop vaccination programs so that they would be ready when the vaccine against the coronavirus becomes available.

"Work is ongoing with member states and with the ECDC [the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control]," de Keersmaecker said at a press conference when asked for an update on the state of the vaccination plans.

The European Commission has so far signed five deals to purchase potential coronavirus vaccine with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and BioNTech, Sanofi-GSK, and CureVac.

Last week, the commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen expressed hope that the vaccine candidates developed by Moderna and BioNTech could be registered in the EU in mid-December.