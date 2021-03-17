UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commissioner Breton Believes Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Should Be Produced In EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

European Commissioner Breton Believes Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Should Be Produced in EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton expressed the belief on Wednesday that Russia's Sputnik V was a reliable vaccine against COVID-19, which should be produced in the European Union.

"We have of course many other vaccines on the planet, which is good ... On these candidates, we have of course, Sputnik ...

I think Russians are pretty good scientists, and of course I would have not any reason to doubt," Breton said at a briefing.

"This being said, what I can tell you on the ground is that, of course, there seems to be some difficulties today to manufacture this vaccine, and that's why we see a lot of requests to have some facilities in Europe to do it. Again, almost all our facilities today are used today to manufacture the vaccines that have been agreed, but one day or the other, I think, yes, we should probably help Russia," Breton went on to say.

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union Market All

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitari ..

22 minutes ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

28 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

37 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

37 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

43 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.