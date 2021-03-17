(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton expressed the belief on Wednesday that Russia's Sputnik V was a reliable vaccine against COVID-19, which should be produced in the European Union.

"We have of course many other vaccines on the planet, which is good ... On these candidates, we have of course, Sputnik ...

I think Russians are pretty good scientists, and of course I would have not any reason to doubt," Breton said at a briefing.

"This being said, what I can tell you on the ground is that, of course, there seems to be some difficulties today to manufacture this vaccine, and that's why we see a lot of requests to have some facilities in Europe to do it. Again, almost all our facilities today are used today to manufacture the vaccines that have been agreed, but one day or the other, I think, yes, we should probably help Russia," Breton went on to say.