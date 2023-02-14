UrduPoint.com

European Commissioner Confident Eurozone Will Escape Recession In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 01:30 AM

European Commissioner Confident Eurozone Will Escape Recession in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The European Commission is confident that the eurozone, which includes 20 of the 27 EU states, can avoid a recession in 2023, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.

"We can now be confident that the euro area will avoid a recession this year. Cautious confidence," Gentiloni told a briefing.

The commissioner added that last fall the commission had projected the technical recession of the EU economy in 2023, but the forecast was improved.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission presented a fresh winter forecast that improved the growth outlook of the EU economy to just under 1% of the bloc's gross domestic product. Main factors for the improvement were decreasing gas prices in Europe and high filling levels of gas storage facilities.

Related Topics

Europe Euro Gas

Recent Stories

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

19 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

1 hour ago
 NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

1 hour ago
 Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization ..

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization of Aid to Quake-Ravaged Syria

2 hours ago
 PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions ..

PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions League showdown

2 hours ago
 Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Un ..

Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Unidentified Aerial Objects - Wh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.