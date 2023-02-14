European Commissioner Confident Eurozone Will Escape Recession in 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The European Commission is confident that the eurozone, which includes 20 of the 27 EU states, can avoid a recession in 2023, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.

"We can now be confident that the euro area will avoid a recession this year. Cautious confidence," Gentiloni told a briefing.

The commissioner added that last fall the commission had projected the technical recession of the EU economy in 2023, but the forecast was improved.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission presented a fresh winter forecast that improved the growth outlook of the EU economy to just under 1% of the bloc's gross domestic product. Main factors for the improvement were decreasing gas prices in Europe and high filling levels of gas storage facilities.