European Commissioner Confirms EU Support to Ukraine, Calling for Aid to Its Energy Sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson arrived in Kiev on Tuesday to reiterate the EU's support to Ukraine and help it get more immediate financial support to rebuild its destroyed infrastructure.

"I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the #Ukraine energy sector... The EU stands by Ukraine to help them until they prevail," Simson said on Twitter.

Simson also noted the scale of the destruction of energy infrastructure and called on the EU and the international community to boost financial assistance to Kiev.

"This has to come from the #EU institutions, the Member States, our international partners & private donors. We have no time to waste," the commissioner added.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure has been targeted by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes against Ukraine two days after the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.