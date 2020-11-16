UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commissioner Congratulates Sandu For Win In Moldovan Presidential Runoff

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

European Commissioner Congratulates Sandu for Win in Moldovan Presidential Runoff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Oliver Varhelyi, the European commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement, has offered his congratulations on Monday to Maia Sandu for emerging victorious in the second round of Moldova's presidential election.

"Congratulations @sandumaiamd for winning presidential elections in #Moldova! Looking forward to working with the new President on the implementation of our Association Agreement/DCFTA [Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area] and the reforms, to the benefit of the people," Varhelyi wrote.

Sandu and incumbent President Igor Dodon faced off in the second round of Moldova's presidential election on Sunday.

The country's Central Election Commission has said that Sandu is ahead with 57.75 percent of the vote, compared to Dodon's 42.25 percent after all ballots had been counted.

The Promo-LEX non-governmental organization has said that numerous voting irregularities took place during the election, although the head of the Commonwealth of Independent States' observer mission, Viktor Guminsky, said that none of the breaches were systemic and impacted the results of the vote.

The first round of Moldova's presidential election was held on November 1. Sandu received 36.2 percent of the vote, prompting the run-off against Dodon, who claimed 32.6 percent.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Moldova November Sunday All

Recent Stories

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

42 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

52 seconds ago

DFM achieves 97% compliance in listed companies’ ..

59 seconds ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law to establish Mohamed ..

1 minute ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Rain disrupt th ..

2 minutes ago

APAC Insider selects APR for Best PR Agency 2020 A ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.