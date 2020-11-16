European Commissioner Congratulates Sandu for Win in Moldovan Presidential Runoff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Oliver Varhelyi, the European commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement, has offered his congratulations on Monday to Maia Sandu for emerging victorious in the second round of Moldova's presidential election.

"Congratulations @sandumaiamd for winning presidential elections in #Moldova! Looking forward to working with the new President on the implementation of our Association Agreement/DCFTA [Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area] and the reforms, to the benefit of the people," Varhelyi wrote.

Sandu and incumbent President Igor Dodon faced off in the second round of Moldova's presidential election on Sunday.

The country's Central Election Commission has said that Sandu is ahead with 57.75 percent of the vote, compared to Dodon's 42.25 percent after all ballots had been counted.

The Promo-LEX non-governmental organization has said that numerous voting irregularities took place during the election, although the head of the Commonwealth of Independent States' observer mission, Viktor Guminsky, said that none of the breaches were systemic and impacted the results of the vote.

The first round of Moldova's presidential election was held on November 1. Sandu received 36.2 percent of the vote, prompting the run-off against Dodon, who claimed 32.6 percent.