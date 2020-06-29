European Commissioner for Trade Hogan Pulls Out of WTO Director-General Race

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan has announced on Monday that he has pulled out of the race to become the new director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and will return to his European Union duties.

"I have decided that I will not be putting my name forward for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation. I have informed the President of the Commission today. In consultation with, and with the approval of President von der Leyen, I will return to my duties of Trade Commissioner with immediate effect," Hogan said in a statement published by the European Commission.

Hogan added that the current economic crisis caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic required nations to cooperate effectively. In the statement, the European commissioner also slammed what he called "unnecessary" US tariffs on EU goods.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she was looking forward to working with Hogan once again.

"Looking forward to continue our joint work with @PhilHoganEU on trade issues. He has a heavy and ambitious agenda! @EU_Commission supports a strong @wto under renewed leadership. Europe will continue to support and promote multilateralism," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

In May, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo announced his intention to stand down from his position on August 31 after serving as the head of the organization for seven years. His resignation comes amid a range of attacks on the trade body, mainly led by the United States.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on June 17 said that WTO-set tariffs were outdated and that the organization has treated the country unfairly.