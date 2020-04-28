UrduPoint.com
European Commissioner Johansson Says Organized Crime Groups Adapting To COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Organized crime groups are adapting quickly to the global disruption caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and EU member states have responded well to this new challenge, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday.

"The organized crime criminal groups are adapting very quickly to this new situation and it was very encouraging to hear how much awareness the member states put on this situation," the commissioner said at a press briefing after an informal video conference of EU home affairs ministers.

Johansson added that the European Commission is establishing a new strategy to tackle organized crime in the near future.

"I am preparing for some sharp new proposals when it comes to fighting organized crimes and also other security issues as a part of the Security Union strategy that the Commission is preparing," she said.

The global police body Interpol has previously warned of a rise in fraud, drug commerce, cybercrime, and counterfeit trade, particularly in the medical industry, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

