European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel To Be Nominated For Bulgarian Prime Minister

May 09, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Bulgarian coalition party GERB-SDS, which has won snap parliamentary elections in early April, will nominate European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel as its candidate for the post of Prime Minister, Bulgarian media reported on Tuesday.

Mariya Gabriel (born Nedelcheva), 43, will be put forward as a candidate at Bulgaria's National Assembly on Wednesday, 24 Chasa (24 Hours) newspaper said. Since 2019, she has served as the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, education and Youth.

Earlier in the day, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said that he will hand over the first mandate to form the government to GERB-SDS, formed by Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) and the Union of Democratic Forces (SDS), on May 15.

If GERB-SDS fails to form a new government, the next mandate will be given to the coalition of parties We Continue the Change (PP), led by former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Democratic Bulgaria, which was the election's runner-up. In case the parties fail to form the government again, Radev will decide who will get the third mandate on his own.

If these procedures do not result in the formation of a new government, the president will have to dismiss the parliament and declare another snap elections.

Bulgaria held early parliamentary elections on March 30, with major political parties contesting for 240 seats in the National Assembly, the country's parliament. This was the fifth parliamentary election in Bulgaria within two years.

