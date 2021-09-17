UrduPoint.com

European Commissioner Says EU Morally Obliged To Help Afghan Refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Europe has a "moral duty" to help Afghan refugees, as many Afghans have been fighting for European values, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, told National Public Radio on Friday.

"We have a lot of people that have been fighting for our values and done that in a real good way in Afghanistan. And it's our moral duty now to do everything we can to protect them and evacuate them to a safe home," Johansson said.

Some days ago, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged EU member states to re-establish concord on migration issues as soon as possible, as some European nations strictly opposed accepting Afghan refugees.

This week, major human rights watchdogs called on the European Union to help refugees trying to flee Afghanistan in fear for their lives following the takeover by the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

Afghanistan has suffered more than 40 years of conflict, natural disasters, chronic poverty and food insecurity. In the hope of a better future, some Afghans helped foreigners, working as translators at embassies, guides for rescue missions, or even on the battlefield alongside foreign military.

