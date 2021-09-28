(@FahadShabbir)

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will hold a meeting with Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko later on Tuesday to discuss Hungary's gas supplies contract with Russia's Gazprom, a spokesperson for the European Commission told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will hold a meeting with Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko later on Tuesday to discuss Hungary's gas supplies contract with Russia's Gazprom, a spokesperson for the European Commission told Sputnik.

Kiev expressed disappointment with the contract to supply gas in circumvention of Ukraine, saying this undermines positive trends in relations with Hungary.

"We have seen the Ukrainian statements in the media about the deal. Kadri Simson, the commissioner for energy, is meeting Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko today," the spokesperson said.