UrduPoint.com

European Commissioner, Ukraine's Energy Minister To Meet On Tuesday - Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 03:47 PM

European Commissioner, Ukraine's Energy Minister to Meet on Tuesday - Commission

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will hold a meeting with Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko later on Tuesday to discuss Hungary's gas supplies contract with Russia's Gazprom, a spokesperson for the European Commission told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will hold a meeting with Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko later on Tuesday to discuss Hungary's gas supplies contract with Russia's Gazprom, a spokesperson for the European Commission told Sputnik.

Kiev expressed disappointment with the contract to supply gas in circumvention of Ukraine, saying this undermines positive trends in relations with Hungary.

"We have seen the Ukrainian statements in the media about the deal. Kadri Simson, the commissioner for energy, is meeting Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko today," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Hungary Gas Media

Recent Stories

Russian Security Council Chief Points to Surge in ..

Russian Security Council Chief Points to Surge in Cyberattacks During Parliament ..

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Calling on NATO, EU to Take Steps to Preven ..

Moscow Calling on NATO, EU to Take Steps to Prevent Further Escalation in Kosovo

4 minutes ago
 US Not Planning to Use Russian Military Bases in C ..

US Not Planning to Use Russian Military Bases in Central Asia - Ambassador to Ka ..

4 minutes ago
 Kremlin Sees Nothing Illegal in Russian Private Mi ..

Kremlin Sees Nothing Illegal in Russian Private Military Firms Providing Consult ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia Never Uses Gas as Punishment Tool in Foreig ..

Russia Never Uses Gas as Punishment Tool in Foreign Affairs - Kremlin

8 minutes ago
 Chinese Government Plans to Fight Child Abuse in E ..

Chinese Government Plans to Fight Child Abuse in Educational Institutions

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.