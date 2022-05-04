European Commissioner Warns of Additional Sanctions Against Russian Transport Sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The European Union is ready to adopt additional measures targeting Russian transport sector should the situation in Ukraine worsen, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday adding that Moscow's military operation affects negatively European and Russian transport sector.

"if the situation on the ground (in Ukraine) continues to deteriorate, I can assure you that the commission will not hesitate to introduce additional measures (targeting Russian transport sector)," Johansson said during the European Parliament's session on the Impact of Russian operation in Ukraine on the EU transport and tourism sectors.

The commissioner added that even though the Russian military operation affects negatively European transport sector, Russian transportation, especially aviation, also suffers from the hostilities and consequent sanctions.

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament has called on the European Commission, the EU's top executive body, to map out a support strategy for European airlines to mitigate the double burden of COVID-19 and Russia sanctions as it considers a new package of restrictions on the Russian transport industry.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which also includes airspace closures, restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities and ban on access to EU ports to vessels transporting Russian solid fossils.