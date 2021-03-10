European Commissioners Adopt New Document to Boost EU Humanitarian Aid Policy - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Commission has adopted a new document, which aims to boost the bloc's humanitarian aid policy, EU high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The European Commission has adopted a new document, which aims to boost the bloc's humanitarian aid policy, EU high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Wednesday.

"The college has adopted an important communication proposed by my colleague [European Commissioner for Crisis Management] Janez Lenarcic that will boost the European Union's humanitarian aid policy.

Humanitarian aid is a fundamental pillar of our external action and of our foreign policy, and humanitarian needs are higher than ever because we live in a world where the combination of conflicts, climate change, environmental degradation and the coronavirus pandemic have deteriorated an already fragile situation," Borrell said at a press briefing.