Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 09:43 PM

European Commission's Latest Sanctions on Russia Do Not Cover Energy Sector - Jorgensen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The European Commission (EC)'s latest sanctions package imposed on Russia does not cover the energy sector, EC Directorate-General for Energy Ditte Juul Jorgensen said in a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"We presented a tenth sanctions package yesterday.

It does not cover these aspects but of course, we will see what happens and we'll continue developing our response," Jorgensen told the US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

Jorgensen noted that the European Union has five member states dependent on the Russian state energy conglomerate Rosatom and the EC was working to help them reduce their reliance on it.

Jorgensen also said the EC is concerned about the high dependence on Russian uranium.

Sanctions on Russia's nuclear sector would likely have a limited impact at this point and could cause various additional challenges for the European Union, Jorgensen added.

