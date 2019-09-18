UrduPoint.com
European Commission's Official Praises Russia-EU Cooperation In Aviation Research

Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:36 PM

Russia and the European Union successfully cooperate on the Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation program, especially in the field of aviation research, Jean-Eric Paquet, the director of the European Commission's Research and Innovation Department, said on Wednesday

In 2014, the European Union launched the Horizon 2020 research and innovation program to facilitate innovation and stimulate economic growth.

"Almost 100 projects with Russian partners have been launched within the programme's framework ... One of the successful directions of the cooperation is in aviation research.

A few projects with Russian participants have been selected for investment within the first stage of a flagship multilateral cooperation initiative named 'Safer and Greener Air Transport,'" Paquet told Sputnik.

One of these projects is about developing next-generation 3D-modelling technology to minimize weather hazards during flights.

"Another aviation project with Russian participation is aimed at enhancing pilots' reaction during emergency situations," the European Commission said.

Horizon 2020 is the European Union's largest initiative of this kind, with a budget close to 80 billion Euros ($88.49 billion).

