Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 04:56 PM

The EU is ready to help Kazakhstan overcome the unrest, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, adding that the rights and security of people must be guaranteed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The EU is ready to help Kazakhstan overcome the unrest, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, adding that the rights and security of people must be guaranteed.

"I follow the situation in Kazakhstan with great concern, the rights and security of citizens are a priority, I call for an end to violence and restraint, the EU is ready to help where it can," von der Leyen told reporters in Paris at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

