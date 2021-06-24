The European Commission's report on relations with Russia allows to move forward, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday ahead of the European Council meeting

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The European Commission's report on relations with Russia allows to move forward, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday ahead of the European Council meeting.

"I believe that the work done and the report that we asked to prepare allow us to move forward.

We support dialogue with Russia for protecting our European interests with manifestation of exactingness," Macron said.

The French president pointed to the need to "determine Europeans' unity in the dialogue with Russia." According to Macron, the dialogue is necessary fort the European stability and cannot be seen as a manifestation of weakness, since the EU does not abandon the existing requirements.