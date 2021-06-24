UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission's Report On Relations With Russia Enables Progress - Macron

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:25 PM

European Commission's Report on Relations With Russia Enables Progress - Macron

The European Commission's report on relations with Russia allows to move forward, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday ahead of the European Council meeting

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The European Commission's report on relations with Russia allows to move forward, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday ahead of the European Council meeting.

"I believe that the work done and the report that we asked to prepare allow us to move forward.

We support dialogue with Russia for protecting our European interests with manifestation of exactingness," Macron said.

The French president pointed to the need to "determine Europeans' unity in the dialogue with Russia." According to Macron, the dialogue is necessary fort the European stability and cannot be seen as a manifestation of weakness, since the EU does not abandon the existing requirements.

Related Topics

Russia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

15 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

30 minutes ago

Delegation of special children calls on minister f ..

3 minutes ago

KP to launch nine social welfare projects under PM ..

3 minutes ago

Rogue elephant kills 16 people in India

4 minutes ago

Weekly open court arranged in DS Railways office

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.