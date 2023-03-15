UrduPoint.com

European Commission's Vice-President To Visit Switzerland From March 15-16

European Commission's Vice-President to Visit Switzerland From March 15-16

Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic, who is in charge of EU-Swiss relations, will visit Switzerland from March 15-16

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic, who is in charge of EU-Swiss relations, will visit Switzerland from March 15-16.

"Vice-President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič, responsible for EU relations with Switzerland, will visit Fribourg and Bern on 15 and 16 March," the Commission said in a statement.

The statement also said that this would be the first visit of Sefcovic since he took responsibility for the development of EU-Swiss relations.

On the first day of his visit, the European official is scheduled to meet with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis to discuss the progress on the EU-Swiss exploratory talks.

Sefcovic will also deliver a speech at the University of Fribourg.

On March 16, the Commission's vice-president will hold talks with members of the foreign policy committees of both houses of the Swiss parliament, representatives of the Conference of Cantonal Governments and other stakeholders.

During the trip, Sefcovic is scheduled to give a press conference at the office of the EU Delegation in Bern.

