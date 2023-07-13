European Companies Face Difficulties When Hiring ICT Specialists - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Over 62% of European companies that tried or were trying to hire information and communication technology (ICT) specialists in 2021 had difficulties in filling their vacancies, the EU statistical office Eurostat said Tuesday.

"Last year, almost 1 in 10 (9.5 %) enterprises in the EU reported that in 2021 they recruited or were trying to recruit ICT specialists and 62.8 % of those enterprises had difficulties in filling those vacancies," Eurostat said on the website.

Large enterprises faced more difficulties when trying to hire ICT specialists, with the number of hard-to-fill vacancies reaching 72.2%. The share was also high among medium-sized enterprises (63.

7%) and small enterprises (59.9%), the statement read.

Among the EU member states, more than three-quarters of companies had difficulties when hiring ICT experts, with Slovenia (78%), the Czech Republic (77%), Germany (76.6 %), Luxembourg (70.9%) and Luxembourg (70.9%) being at the top of the list. The lowest share of hard-to-fill vacancies was registered in Spain (32.8%), Bulgaria (46%), Poland (46.5%), Slovakia (51.4%), and Cyprus (54.5%), Eurostat said.

The lack of applications, relevant qualifications and experience, as well as high salary expectations, were among the difficulties the companies encountered when hiring, the office said.