UrduPoint.com

European Council Adopts Decision To Offset Requirements For Aviation Emissions Of CO2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 05:30 PM

European Council Adopts Decision to Offset Requirements for Aviation Emissions of CO2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The Council of the European Union on Monday adopted the decision to offset requirements for air transport emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2).

"The Council adopted the decision on the notification of CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) offsetting requirements, which aims to contribute to world wide's ambitious goals towards climate neutrality," the Council said in a statement.

The obligations to reduce and offset CO2 emissions from international aviation is implemented through the revision of the emissions trading system, the statement read.

"Other CORSIA obligations are implemented in EU law through the revision of the emissions trading system (ETS) for aviation, which is the subject of another Commission proposal.

A provisional political agreement was recently reached between the Council and the Parliament on that file. These initiatives form part of the green transition and aim to limit climate impact of international air transport," the Council added.

In 2019, the Commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, intended to cut carbon emissions in all sectors of ecomony, including aviation and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy, with a net carbon neutral target set for 2050.

Carbon dioxide is the main greenhouse gas that scientists say is contributing to global warming and fueling climate change. Aviation accounted for 370 million tonnes of 36.3 billion tonnes of CO2 emitted globally in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency.

Related Topics

World Parliament European Union Gas 2019 All From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

2 hours ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

2 hours ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

2 hours ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.