European Council Calls for Closer Cooperation Between Customs, Law Enforcement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The European Council issued on Monday conclusions regarding the Commission's plan of reforms of the EU Customs Union, calling for an enhanced cooperation between customs authorities and law enforcement agencies.

On September 28, the European Commission released a list of proposed changes to the European Union's Customs Union after the withdrawal of the United Kingdom. Among other things, the plan proposed establishing a new data-sharing analytic hub and an EU-wide "Single Window for customs," as well as toughening the obligations of payment service providers and online sales platforms in a bid to fight tax fraud in e-commerce.

"The EU Customs Union is, in general, functioning well. Measures to improve its functioning should therefore build on the existing resources, structures and procedures, while taking into account innovation and the changing circumstances in which customs operates," the council said in a press release.

The council said it looked forward to the envisaged establishment of a single EU portal where businesses could complete customs formalities, but stressed that its successful implementation will require "a sufficient harmonisation of declaration requirements in non-customs policy areas."

"As regards specific initiatives put forward by the Commission, the Council ... takes the view that cooperation between customs authorities, police and other law enforcement services needs to be enhanced," the press release read.

Among other feedback, the council asked the commission to provide more details about the proposed role and tasks of the EU Joint Analytics Capabilities and to assess the feasibility of imposing new obligations on e-commerce actors.