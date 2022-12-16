MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) At the summit in Brussels, EU leaders urged the EU Commission and the EU Defence Agency to "intensify" efforts for creating a joint procurement platform for ammunition to recover EU stocks, according to the summit's conclusions published on Thursday.

"The European Council... calls on the Commission and the European Defence agency to intensify ongoing efforts to identify needs and to facilitate and coordinate joint procurement, in particular to replenish stocks, notably in light of the support provided to Ukraine," the document read.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the EU, the US and NATO have maintained that they are not party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers, sending their instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and providing intelligence.