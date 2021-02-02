UrduPoint.com
European Council Calls Myanmar Coup 'Unaccpetable' Attempt To Overturn People's Will

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

European Council Calls Myanmar Coup 'Unaccpetable' Attempt to Overturn People's Will

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The European Union has upped the ante in its condemnation of the events in Myanmar, calling the military coup an illegal overturning of the people's will.

"The European Union condemns in the strongest terms the military coup carried out in Myanmar. It is an unacceptable attempt to forcibly overturn the will of the people of Myanmar," a statement from the European Council published Tuesday said.

It went on to say that the people of Myanmar, through their high turnout in the November 8 election, expressed their strong belief in the democratic process. The military seized power after claimed that the election was riddled with irregularities.

"Any allegation of voting irregularities has to be settled within the proper legal and administrative channels. Overturning the choice of the people of Myanmar by force is illegal, against the principles of democracy and takes the country backwards," the statement read.

The council called to unconditionally release all those arrested, lift the state of emergency and restore the civilian government so as to allow the post-election processes to kick off.

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning placing State Counsellor Aun Sang Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) members in jail. The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which saw Suu Kyi's NLD party win resoundingly. The military said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends.

Global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have slammed Myanmar's military for launching the coup. In a statement, Biden threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar's generals in response to recent events. All of the EU leadership, including European Council President Charles Michel personally condemned the coup.

