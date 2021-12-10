European Council Calls on Ethiopian Prime Minister to Engage in Ceasefire Talks

President of the European Council Charles Michel appealed on Friday to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to participate in talks to resolve the conflict as the humanitarian situation in the country deteriorates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) President of the European Council Charles Michel appealed on Friday to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to participate in talks to resolve the conflict as the humanitarian situation in the country deteriorates.

"I urged Prime Minister (Abiy Ahmed Ali) to engage in talks to end the conflict in Ethiopia. The objective is an unconditional ceasefire, protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access," Michel said on Twitter.

Michel emphasized that only "an inclusive dialogue" can resolve the conflict. "We fully support (Former Nigerian President Olusegun ) Obasanjo's mediation efforts and are in contact with Kenya and other partners in the region," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Ahmed Ali's office tweeted that the Council of Ministers approved a draft proclamation for the formation of a National Dialogue Commission, which, according to national media, will be aimed "at bringing together various political elites in order to reach at national consensus.

" But whether rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) will be engaged in the Commission remains unclear.

International concern about the ongoing civil conflict in Ethiopia has intensified recently with new reports of human rights abuses. On Monday, Australia, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Britain, and the United States issued a joint statement condemning arbitrary arrests and detentions in Ethiopia and urging all sides to try to negotiate a sustainable ceasefire.

Since its inception in November 2020, the Tigray civil conflict has claimed thousands of lives and displaced more than 2 million people. As the conflict unfolded, people of Tigrayan origin came under pressure for being associated with the TPLF. According to rights groups, thousands of civilians have been detained without charge, kept in poor conditions, tortured, and deprived of basic rights.