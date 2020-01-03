UrduPoint.com
European Council Chief Calls For End To 'Cycle Of Violence' In Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:23 PM

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday called for the cycle of retaliations in Iraq to be broken after a US strike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, in a tit-for-tat response to a siege of its embassy

The strike on the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Forces commander, Qasem Soleimani, came days after an angry mob besieged the US embassy in Baghdad over the killing of 25 Iran-backed fighters in Syria and Iraq. This was prompted by a rocket attack on a base in Kirkuk that killed a US contractor.

"The cycle of violence, provocations and retaliations which we have witnessed In Iraq over the past few weeks has to stop. Further escalation must be avoided at all cost," Michel said in a statement.

Tensions between the United States and Iraq escalated after Washington quit a crucial nuclear deal in 2018. The senior EU official warned of a risk of a "generalised flare up" in the middle East that could embolden terror forces if violence in Iraq continued.

